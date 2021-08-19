Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,246 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $12,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,537,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,024,000 after buying an additional 516,571 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,290,000 after acquiring an additional 388,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,241,878,000 after acquiring an additional 306,362 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,608,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,981,000 after acquiring an additional 240,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,248,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,426,000 after acquiring an additional 203,592 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $290.63 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.55 and a 52-week high of $300.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $279.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 7,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $1,710,438.40. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,380,299.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,273 shares of company stock worth $11,165,844 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

