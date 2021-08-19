Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,048 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $12,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IQV. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth $184,178,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in IQVIA by 8,868.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 850,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,235,000 after buying an additional 840,864 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in IQVIA by 190.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 919,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,562,000 after buying an additional 602,391 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 981,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $189,594,000 after buying an additional 459,394 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,675,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,289,380,000 after purchasing an additional 372,414 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $255.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.92. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.00 and a 1-year high of $259.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.53.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

