Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 9,994 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,994 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $13,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 9.8% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 43.3% in the first quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 8,404 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Fiserv by 34.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,781,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,047,000 after acquiring an additional 457,553 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Fiserv by 322.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,918,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,334 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Fiserv by 0.4% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,021,866,000 after purchasing an additional 33,021 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $114.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.96. The stock has a market cap of $75.66 billion, a PE ratio of 68.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FISV shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

