$0.04 EPS Expected for The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) to announce $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Joint’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.04. The Joint reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Joint will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Joint.

Get The Joint alerts:

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.58 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JYNT. Roth Capital lifted their price target on The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Maxim Group lowered The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Joint presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.43.

Shares of JYNT stock traded up $5.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.43. 127,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,074. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.81. The Joint has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $107.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.89 and a beta of 1.25.

In other The Joint news, CFO Jake Singleton sold 8,962 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $699,215.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,054.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,647 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $192,860.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,690.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 469,690 shares of company stock valued at $34,062,969 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JYNT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Joint by 100.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,014,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,690 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Joint during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,907,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Joint during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,833,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Joint by 472.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,087,000 after acquiring an additional 246,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Joint by 36.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 908,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,265,000 after acquiring an additional 245,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Joint (JYNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.