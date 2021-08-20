$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) to post $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s earnings. Western Asset Mortgage Capital posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.34 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Western Asset Mortgage Capital.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 21.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 26th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $166.02 million, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.75, a current ratio of 1,494.10 and a quick ratio of 1,494.10. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $4.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 5.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 22.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 63.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

