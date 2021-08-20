-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will report ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Codexis reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CDXS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Codexis from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other Codexis news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $406,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,578.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 686.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 164,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 143,396 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 232.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 45,219 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 91,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 37,439 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $22.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.62 and a beta of 1.26. Codexis has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $29.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.99.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

