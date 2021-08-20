$0.09 EPS Expected for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) will report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Nautilus reported earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 89.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.88 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nautilus.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Nautilus had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 63.65%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NLS. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist lowered their target price on Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nautilus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Nautilus from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nautilus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.58.

NLS traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.61. 790,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.11 million, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.07. Nautilus has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $31.38.

In related news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 4,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $87,377.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,830. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLS. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Nautilus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Nautilus during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nautilus during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Nautilus by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Nautilus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nautilus (NLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.