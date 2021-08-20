$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) will report $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Viomi Technology’s earnings. Viomi Technology reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Viomi Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.91 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Viomi Technology.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $191.64 million for the quarter. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.30%.

VIOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Viomi Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Viomi Technology in the first quarter valued at about $368,000. Quaero Capital S.A. bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $442,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Viomi Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viomi Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

VIOT traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $4.85. The company had a trading volume of 194,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,763. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.86. The firm has a market cap of $338.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.36. Viomi Technology has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $18.99.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

