-$0.12 EPS Expected for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) to announce earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for DHT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.14). DHT posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 136.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that DHT will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DHT.

DHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of DHT in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of -0.23. DHT has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. DHT’s payout ratio is 4.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DHT by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in DHT by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in DHT by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 428,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in DHT by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 24,665 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in DHT by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the period. 49.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

