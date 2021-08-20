-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) will announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Sequans Communications posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.24). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SQNS shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

SQNS stock opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. Sequans Communications has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQNS. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in Sequans Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Sequans Communications by 46.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 41,077 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its position in Sequans Communications by 11.3% during the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 458,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 46,490 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Sequans Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Sequans Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 36.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

