$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) will announce earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Apartment Income REIT.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16).

Several brokerages have weighed in on AIRC. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

In related news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 6,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $345,169.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,491.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $678,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth $56,915,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth $94,654,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $501,000. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.98. 12,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,607. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92. Apartment Income REIT has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $53.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently 101.73%.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

