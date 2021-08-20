$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $1.34. T-Mobile US posted earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 48.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $3.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $6.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover T-Mobile US.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

TMUS traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.75. 27,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,342,841. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $107.56 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The firm has a market cap of $178.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 0.56.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,970 shares of company stock worth $7,050,902. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on T-Mobile US (TMUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.