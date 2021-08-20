$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) to report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Owens & Minor posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full-year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Owens & Minor.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

OMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. raised their price target on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.22.

In related news, CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,472 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $442,360.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,572 shares in the company, valued at $4,032,296.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 92,010 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $3,539,624.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,015,379. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OMI stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.16. 476,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,573. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $49.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 0.44%.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

