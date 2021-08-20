$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) will announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NetEase’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. NetEase posted earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetEase will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NetEase.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $32.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTES. CLSA dropped their price objective on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie decreased their target price on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.29.

NTES opened at $78.92 on Tuesday. NetEase has a one year low of $77.97 and a one year high of $134.33. The stock has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 30,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 32.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetEase (NTES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.