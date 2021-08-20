$0.90 EPS Expected for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.96. Henry Schein posted earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full-year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

HSIC stock opened at $75.76 on Tuesday. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Henry Schein declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

