$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to post $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. Illumina posted sales of $794.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Illumina will report full year sales of $4.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $5.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.50.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total value of $144,757.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,767 shares of company stock worth $1,790,796 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,666,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 23,786 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $11,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Illumina by 535.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,873 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,774,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,711,000. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $15.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $486.04. 25,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,945. The firm has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92. Illumina has a 1-year low of $260.42 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $482.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

