$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) will post $1.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. Perrigo posted sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full year sales of $4.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Perrigo.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Perrigo by 26.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 27,379 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Perrigo by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,250,000 after acquiring an additional 107,452 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at $685,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Perrigo by 3.3% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its position in Perrigo by 20.6% during the first quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,922,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,261,000 after acquiring an additional 500,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGO stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.71. The company had a trading volume of 22,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,892. Perrigo has a 52-week low of $38.20 and a 52-week high of $53.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Recommended Story: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perrigo (PRGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.