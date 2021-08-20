$1.35 Million in Sales Expected for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) will announce $1.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $800,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $7.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 million to $11.25 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $104.22 million, with estimates ranging from $22.05 million to $256.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a negative net margin of 3,498.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RETA. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, upped their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $2,881,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,091,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $1,245,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,057,204.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,998 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RETA traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.81. The stock had a trading volume of 7,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,107. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.17. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $76.34 and a fifty-two week high of $186.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.56.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

