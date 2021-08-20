$1.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to announce $1.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. Big Lots posted sales of $1.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year sales of $6.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $6.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. Big Lots’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

In related news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,817.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Big Lots by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,506,000 after acquiring an additional 48,057 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Big Lots by 85,790.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 9,437 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Big Lots by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Big Lots by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 215,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,228,000 after acquiring an additional 42,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BIG opened at $54.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.35. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $42.05 and a 12-month high of $73.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

