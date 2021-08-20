$1.74 EPS Expected for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to announce earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings. Tyler Technologies reported earnings of $1.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full-year earnings of $6.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.73 to $6.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.97 to $7.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 price objective (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.57.

TYL opened at $470.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.47 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $470.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $319.58 and a 12 month high of $498.98.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.45, for a total transaction of $6,926,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 58,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,121,492.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $4,083,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 74,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,399,159.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,407 shares of company stock valued at $15,868,812 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 88.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

