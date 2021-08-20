$1.76 Million in Sales Expected for Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) to report sales of $1.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10,000.00 to $3.40 million. Orchard Therapeutics posted sales of $2.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50,000.00 to $3.86 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.49 million, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $25.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Orchard Therapeutics.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORTX. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Orchard Therapeutics from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Orchard Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

ORTX stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.13. Orchard Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $9.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 7.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 26.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,443,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799,242 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 4.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,837,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,239,000 after acquiring an additional 205,326 shares in the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC raised its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 0.7% in the second quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 4,081,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,919,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $12,845,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $9,921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

