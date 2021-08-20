$1.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.99. Citigroup posted earnings of $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full year earnings of $9.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $10.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $8.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.76. 315,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,920,976. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.79. The firm has a market cap of $141.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 0.5% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in Citigroup by 15.7% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in Citigroup by 2.8% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 3.5% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

