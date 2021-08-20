1,000 Shares in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Acquired by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 137.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,469,000 after purchasing an additional 774,749 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,998,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,916,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 238.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 390,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,979,000 after purchasing an additional 275,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,877,000.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKF opened at $50.23 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $36.73 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.