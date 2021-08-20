1,000 Shares in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Acquired by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2021

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 137.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,469,000 after purchasing an additional 774,749 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,998,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,916,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 238.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 390,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,979,000 after purchasing an additional 275,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,877,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKF opened at $50.23 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $36.73 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.19.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.