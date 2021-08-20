10,759 Shares in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PASG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Passage Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Passage Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Passage Bio by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the first quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Passage Bio stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.53. Passage Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $30.87.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.17). Analysts predict that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PASG shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Passage Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James started coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

