12,118 Shares in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,118 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avid Technology in the first quarter worth $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 135.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 530.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 204.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 5,354.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $38,787.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,226,906.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 23,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $861,171.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 794,800 shares in the company, valued at $29,113,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,679 shares of company stock valued at $3,124,192 over the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID opened at $26.44 on Friday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $40.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVID. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

