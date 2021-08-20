14,300 Shares in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 151.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,060,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,717 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 3,160,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,195,000 after buying an additional 70,213 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,108,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,849,000 after acquiring an additional 525,048 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,191.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,528,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,800 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 673.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,412,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,823 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $26.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.03. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

