1,464 Shares in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWU. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter worth $241,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 975.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 13,329 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 204.3% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 100,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 67,380 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWU opened at $32.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.97. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $34.26.

