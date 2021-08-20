150 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Purchased by Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.0% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 109,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $24,176,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 153,676 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,798,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.16. 62,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,788,152. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The stock has a market cap of $146.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.75.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.68.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

