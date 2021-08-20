1,776 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Acquired by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 128,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 66,790 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 74,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 56,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 21,970 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $71.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.82. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $73.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.85.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

