188 Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Bought by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 3.5% during the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 5.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 20.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AWK. US Capital Advisors lowered American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Argus upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.50.

AWK stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.24. 5,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $182.42.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.603 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

