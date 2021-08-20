$2.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to report sales of $2.05 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.99 billion. Celanese reported sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celanese will report full year sales of $7.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.81 billion to $8.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.70 billion to $8.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on CE. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.71.

Shares of Celanese stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $152.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,785. Celanese has a twelve month low of $98.61 and a twelve month high of $171.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 1,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 326,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,545,000 after buying an additional 16,068 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

