$2.12 EPS Expected for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) will announce $2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Herc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.12. Herc posted earnings per share of $1.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Herc will report full year earnings of $6.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $7.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $9.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Herc.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $490.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.93 million. Herc had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

HRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Herc from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Herc from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Herc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

In other news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $447,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,405. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Herc by 95.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 39,880 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Herc by 219.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after buying an additional 59,934 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,818,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRI traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,482. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Herc has a one year low of $34.95 and a one year high of $135.63.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

