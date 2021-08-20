200 Shares in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Bought by Sterling Financial Planning Inc.

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Lear by 61.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 2,337.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $198.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised Lear from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lear from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.71.

Shares of NYSE:LEA traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.60. The company had a trading volume of 482,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,376. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $103.35 and a 12 month high of $204.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.89.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.76%.

Lear Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

