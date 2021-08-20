$21.31 Million in Sales Expected for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) will report sales of $21.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.09 million and the highest is $22.53 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital posted sales of $21.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full year sales of $82.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.17 million to $83.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $89.69 million, with estimates ranging from $85.60 million to $93.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 83.90%.

Several research firms recently commented on PFLT. Zacks Investment Research cut PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

PFLT opened at $12.51 on Friday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The firm has a market cap of $485.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 22,623 shares during the last quarter. 25.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

