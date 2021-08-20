$220.00 Million in Sales Expected for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) will report $220.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings. MaxLinear reported sales of $156.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full year sales of $862.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $861.70 million to $864.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $952.18 million, with estimates ranging from $907.00 million to $986.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 7.41%.

MXL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark initiated coverage on MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

In other news, Director Donald E. Schrock sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total value of $1,029,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at $619,888.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $483,310.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,596 shares in the company, valued at $7,748,645.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,464 shares of company stock valued at $11,569,024 in the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,617,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,708,000 after purchasing an additional 812,924 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in MaxLinear by 698.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,996,000 after acquiring an additional 349,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MaxLinear by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,044,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,399,000 after purchasing an additional 345,907 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in MaxLinear by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 738,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,184,000 after purchasing an additional 262,544 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in MaxLinear by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,185,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 207,616 shares during the period. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MXL traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $49.50. 301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,268. MaxLinear has a 12 month low of $20.91 and a 12 month high of $52.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -63.58, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.95.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

