2,200 Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Purchased by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $422,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in The Allstate by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 48,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 28,697 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.17.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $134.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.10. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $86.51 and a 52 week high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

The Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

