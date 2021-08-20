2,211 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Acquired by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,211 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. increased its stake in Visa by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $231.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.69.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.08.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

