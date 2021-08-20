2,659 Shares in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Acquired by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,659 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 54,256.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 8,681 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,177,000 after acquiring an additional 45,653 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter worth $2,086,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 13,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter worth $563,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPSC stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.93. The stock had a trading volume of 138,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,641. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 97.52 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.23. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.15 and a 52-week high of $122.17.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 13.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $365,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $224,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities raised SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.29.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

