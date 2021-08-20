$27.74 Million in Sales Expected for Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) to announce sales of $27.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.00 million. Evolus posted sales of $17.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolus will report full year sales of $102.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $99.34 million to $108.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $182.03 million, with estimates ranging from $157.00 million to $222.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Evolus.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho raised shares of Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

EOLS stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,054. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.33. Evolus has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $17.38.

In related news, insider Rui Avelar sold 14,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $159,795.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,675.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Moatazedi sold 22,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $242,067.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,821 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,033. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Evolus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Evolus by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

