$3.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) will report sales of $3.88 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Adobe’s earnings. Adobe reported sales of $3.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Adobe will report full year sales of $15.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.45 billion to $15.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $18.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.19 billion to $18.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. increased their price target on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $607.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $9.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $647.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,432,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $308.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.96. Adobe has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $652.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $602.96.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 5.9% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 737 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in Adobe by 6.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 960 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 30.9% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 851 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 4.9% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

