$31.13 Million in Sales Expected for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) to announce sales of $31.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.45 million and the lowest is $26.80 million. Ladder Capital reported sales of $51.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 39%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full year sales of $128.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $126.10 million to $131.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $205.61 million, with estimates ranging from $174.80 million to $236.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 4.69%.

Several analysts recently commented on LADR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ladder Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.90.

In related news, CEO Brian Harris sold 7,352 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $91,532.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,723 shares in the company, valued at $7,379,401.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 609,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,509,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,295,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Ladder Capital by 103.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,554,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,342,000 after purchasing an additional 789,209 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its position in Ladder Capital by 5.3% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 598,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30,315 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Ladder Capital by 11.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 130,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LADR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.16. The company had a trading volume of 13,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,197. Ladder Capital has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 100.81, a quick ratio of 100.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 122.89 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 258.06%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

