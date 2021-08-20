33,080 Shares in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Bought by Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,080 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Stock Yards Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYBT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Donna L. Heitzman bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Stock Yards Bancorp stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,208. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.74.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.23). Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 16.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.70%.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

