$34.82 Million in Sales Expected for Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) to report $34.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.48 million and the highest is $36.39 million. Capital Product Partners reported sales of $33.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full year sales of $142.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $137.07 million to $145.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $136.91 million, with estimates ranging from $131.19 million to $148.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 40.60%.

CPLP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.50 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

NASDAQ CPLP traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.22. The stock had a trading volume of 148,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,946. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.03. The stock has a market cap of $212.87 million, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.05. Capital Product Partners has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPLP. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 27,420 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. 16.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of April 26, 2021, the company owned 17 vessels, including thirteen Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, and one Capesize bulk carrier.

