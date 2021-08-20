360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.51 EPS

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.52 by $2.51, Fidelity Earnings reports. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 33.47%.

NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $19.30 on Friday. 360 DigiTech has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. CLSA reduced their target price on 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. 360 DigiTech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

