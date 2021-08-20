360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.52 by $2.51, Fidelity Earnings reports. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 33.47%.

NASDAQ:QFIN traded up $2.48 on Friday, reaching $19.38. The stock had a trading volume of 204,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370,924. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.98. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.53. 360 DigiTech has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 360 DigiTech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

