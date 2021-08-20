$362.20 Million in Sales Expected for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) will report sales of $362.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ingevity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $364.60 million and the lowest is $359.80 million. Ingevity reported sales of $331.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $358.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.55 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 37.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ingevity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

NGVT traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $77.71. 3,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 2.21. Ingevity has a twelve month low of $47.11 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGVT. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 685,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,915,000 after acquiring an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,388,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 1.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 3.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

