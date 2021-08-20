$38.45 Million in Sales Expected for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to post sales of $38.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.30 million to $39.77 million. Clovis Oncology reported sales of $38.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full year sales of $153.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $150.50 million to $156.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $201.89 million, with estimates ranging from $189.05 million to $226.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04).

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Clovis Oncology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLVS. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 66.2% in the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,129,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 92.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 19,254 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 107,354.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 25,765 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 3.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,304,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,365,000 after acquiring an additional 79,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 202.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 25,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clovis Oncology stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.65. Clovis Oncology has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.30.

Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

