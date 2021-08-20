3M (NYSE:MMM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.92 Billion

Equities analysts expect 3M (NYSE:MMM) to announce $8.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for 3M’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.79 billion. 3M posted sales of $8.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that 3M will report full-year sales of $35.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.93 billion to $35.69 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $36.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.70 billion to $37.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover 3M.

Get 3M alerts:

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total value of $640,501.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in 3M by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in 3M by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 119,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,773,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at $2,387,000. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.50. 39,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,865,177. 3M has a 1 year low of $156.13 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 3M (MMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.