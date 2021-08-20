$4.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to post $4.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted sales of $3.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full year sales of $16.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.17 billion to $16.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $16.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.09 billion to $16.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a positive return on equity of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.72.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,739.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $506,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 196.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEVA stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.22. 8,353,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,290,235. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

