4,016 Shares in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Rocky Brands as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 284.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Rocky Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. 63.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

In related news, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,902. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RCKY opened at $46.16 on Friday. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.78. The firm has a market cap of $336.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 18.85%. Equities research analysts expect that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Rocky Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.83%.

RCKY has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.